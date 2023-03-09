Man accused of killing DJ ‘Ty’Sheeks’ and her unborn child caught on camera trying to escape custody

New video shows murder suspect Bursey Armstrong trying to escape out the ceiling of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office interrogation room.

Armstrong is accused of killing former Power 106.1 DJ Tasheka Young, professionally known as “Ty’Sheeks” and her unborn child. Police said she was killed in July last year in front of her two toddlers.

In the lengthy interrogation video from JSO, Armstrong insists he didn’t commit the crime, saying he was in Middleburg the night the murder happened.

However, after a very long discussion and even some time sitting inside the interrogation room by himself, Armstrong appears to try to escape the room through the ceiling, but before he can get away, JSO busted in the door and handcuffed him.

After the encounter with investigators, Armstrong told them that he gave someone a gun to go inside the apartment.

When asked why he gave someone a gun, Armstrong replied, “He asked me to hold it. I rented it from him.”

JSO served a warrant for a home connected to Armstrong and retrieved two guns from the house. One of them appeared to be buried outside of the house under the stairs.

Investigators asked Armstrong about this, and he couldn’t give an answer for why it was there.

Armstrong is now charged with two counts of second degree murder. His next court appearance is March 14.

