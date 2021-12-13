Man accused of killing Euless detective while driving had .16 blood alcohol level, police say

Blood test results show the man accused of driving drunk and killing a Euless police detective had a higher blood alcohol level that initially thought, according to police.

Dylan Molina, 26, had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, twice the legal limit, when on Nov. 27 he ran a red light in Lake Worth and caused a crash that killed Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes and injured Cervantes’ wife and two sons, police said in a news release Monday. A preliminary breath test had shown his alcohol level at 0.14.

The blood test also found the presence of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in his blood, according to records provided to police by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Molina has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident causing serious injury or death, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance because of a THC vape pen he had, according to Lake Worth police.

Cervantes was in the car with his wife and their two sons when police allege Molina, at the time under the influence, ran a stop light and crashed into the Cervantes’ family car near Boat Club Road and Rocky Point Trail in Lake Worth.

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating the Lake Worth Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at which Molina told police he was drinking to determine whether the restaurant overserved him. A spokesman for the TABC said Monday that the commission is not yet ready to release any updates on the investigation.

In an interview with Lake Worth police, Molina said he started drinking about 11 a.m. Saturday and left Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 6010 Azle Ave. in Lake Worth, about 1 p.m., according to a warrant. Molina lives in Lake Worth.

Molina told Lake Worth police he was “enjoying himself” when he began drinking, and he drove away from the restaurant and headed toward his home that afternoon, according to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Molina remains in Tarrant County Jail with bond set at $303,500.