Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend was out on bond, ordered to stay away from her, DA says

A Fayette County Wingstop closed Monday night after police say a man kidnapped and killed his ex-girlfriend who worked at the restaurant.

Police say he kidnapped her on the same two years in a row. She escaped the first time, but now workers are grieving the loss of their co-worker.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned the suspect was not supposed to have contact with the victim.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley told Jones that Cameron Hopkins was ordered to stay out of Clayton County and stay away from his ex-girlfriend Khaliyah Jones.

Hopkins also wasn’t supposed to be out after 7 p.m. Mosley said his ankle monitor should have alerted someone that he was violating the terms of his bond.

Fayetteville police said Hopkins killed the 19-year-old after he kidnapped her at the Wingstop. Her manager tried to stop him, but police say Hopkins cocked his gun and said, ‘Who’s going to stop me?’

Police said they pursued Hopkins to Lovejoy High School. Police said Hopkins shot at them and at some point shot and killed Jones.

Tiphanie Adderly lives across the street from the school. She had no idea what was going on.

“All I could see was police cars,” she said. “She lost her life. I feel so sad.”

Hopkins was arrested at the scene. Police said last year on the same day, July 16, that Hopkins kidnapped Jones from the Lovejoy Walmart. She got away that time.

Adderly wonders if it was something significant about July 16.

“Seems like its something he remembered about them whether they first dated. A birthday. The date you left me.”

The DA’s office says Hopkins got out on a $162,000 bond for the 2022 kidnapping charges. Mosely says Khaliyah Jones recanted her allegations that she had been kidnapped.

Mosley said she and her staff are heartbroken over the case and that the fight is not over to keep Hopkins behind bars for a long time.

Hopkins faces murder, aggravated assault and weapon charges. He also faces kidnapping charges in Fayette County.

