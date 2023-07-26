Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter found guilty of 3rd degree murder

A man who was on trial for killing his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2021 has been found guilty of third-degree murder.

Kyrell Morgan took the stand in his own defense last week, telling the jury he “never hurt Brielle Swinton in any way shape or form.”

A doctor previously testified that Brielle was squeezed to death, and whoever did it used an extreme amount of force — to the point where they were able to break her ribs and lacerate her organs.

The jury deliberated all day Tuesday before reaching a verdict Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon 2 people killed when motorcycle crashes into house in Mt. Pleasant Township Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges VIDEO: DA Zappala’s son facing charges for alleged domestic dispute DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts