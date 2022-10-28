Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

Oct. 28—HIGH POINT — A woman from Jamestown was shot and killed at a north High Point hotel early Friday, and her ex-boyfriend has been arrested, police said.

Anita Hyatt, 31, was shot about 1 a.m. at the Super 8 by Wyndham at 4400 Regency Drive, which is is along N.C. 68 near the High Point-Greensboro city limit, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about her injuries was released except that she had more than one gunshot wound.

Hyatt later died at an area hospital.

D'Metruis R. Hill, 31, of Jamestown has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and additional charges are expected, police said. He was being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

No other information, including why the two were at the hotel, was released.

In 2008, Hill was convicted in Buncombe County on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, conspiracy and assault on an officer, according the N.C. Department of Public Safety. In 2009 Hill was convicted in Randolph County of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The incidents in both cases took place in 2007.

He was released from prison in July 2020.

The shooting was the 13th homicide in the city of High Point for this year. The city recorded 19 homicides for all of 2021.

