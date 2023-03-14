Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at Kansas City home with kids present

A 24-year-old man is accused of forcing his way into the Kansas City home of the mother of his two children and shooting her boyfriend to death on Sunday as a court protection order was in place that barred the alleged shooter from visiting the residence.

Jackson County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Derek C. Jones, of Kansas City, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, both felonies, and violation of an order of protection, a misdemeanor. He is accused of fatally shooting Darryl B. Brown III, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Jones was being held Tuesday in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond.

On Sunday around 8:15 p.m., Kansas City police officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Highland Avenue after gunfire was heard in the area. As they were responding, officers were advised that a shooting had taken place in a residence on the block.

Arriving officers found Brown, 24, on the floor near the front door of the residence. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Police were immediately told that Jones was the shooter. He was arrested near his home about 2 miles away in Kansas City’s Swope Park Campus neighborhood, roughly 30 minutes after the shooting, according to charging documents.

Witnesses told detectives that Brown answered a knock at the door Sunday night when company was not expected.

Jones allegedly forced his way inside and started firing a handgun at Brown, who had brought a firearm to answer the door.

One witness, the mother of two of Jones’ young children, said she was standing next to Brown, her boyfriend, and trying to push the door closed as the shooting unfolded.

She also told detectives that she has an order of protection against Jones. She said Jones abused her in the past and “shot up” her house in August, according to court documents.

According to court documents, six children were present in the home when the killing unfolded. Two were in the adjoining dining room and four others were in their bedrooms.

Story continues

Outside, witnesses recognized an SUV that Jones was known to drive and saw him flee the scene, according to court documents. They also allegedly identified Jones as the shooter when presented photographs of him.

During a police interview, Jones allegedly admitted to driving to his ex-girlfriend’s house that night.

He told them he knocked on the door, with his handgun tucked under his left armpit, and was met with a gun pointed at his face by Brown. Jones allegedly admitted to shooting Brown at that point, according to court documents.

Orders of protection filed against Jones prohibit him from being within 1,000 feet of his ex-girlfriend or her children, including two children they have in common. He is also barred from having contact with them.

Online court records did not list a defense attorney for Jones as of Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear for a bond review hearing in Jackson County Circuit Court on March 23.