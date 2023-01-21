Man accused of killing father of 8 at Colorado Springs convenience store will face trial; lawyer argues shooting was in self-defense

Jan. 20—An El Paso County judge ruled Friday that the man who allegedly shot and killed Jeremy Diaz, a father of eight, last summer will face trial.

Diaz, 36, was allegedly shot and killed by 25-year-old Brian Alford in August at a Kum & Go in south Colorado Springs.

As part of the preliminary hearing Friday the prosecution played surveillance video from the Kum & Go which showed Alford, Diaz and Diaz's 12-year-old son standing in line before an argument breaks out.