Man accused of killing father in Newport News double homicide

Police identified the men killed in a Newport News double homicide Tuesday — saying one of victims is the father of the man accused in the slaying.

Tavell Emanuel Gethers, 24, is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the killing of his father, 58-year-old Dean Lamont Gathers, and 46-year-old Christopher Rogers. Tavell Gethers is also charged with burglary and shooting inside a dwelling, the Newport News Police Department announced Thursday.

The shooting happened before 9:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of 36th Street, in downtown Newport News. When police were called to the scene, officers found Dean Gethers and Rogers shot inside a residence.

Newport News police said Tavell Gethers was seen leaving the area of the crime around 9:45 p.m., the same time police were called. Tavell Gethers was arrested in Hampton around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Police received information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Gethers from a citizen. He was taken into custody in Hampton immediately and without incident,” said Kelly King, spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department.

Police have not released information about a motive but said they are not seeking other suspects at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the crime to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

