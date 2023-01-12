Man accused of killing Fort Collins teen Danielle Hopton pleads guilty to murder

Editor's note: This story contains references to domestic violence. Information about domestic violence warning signs and resources for those in crisis is available at the end of this story.

The man accused of killing his 18-year-old girlfriend outside a south Fort Collins apartment complex nearly two years ago pleaded guilty to her murder Wednesday.

Danielle Hopton died Feb. 7, 2021, at UCHealth's Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after law enforcement and emergency medical personnel found her with life-threatening injuries in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Drake Road just after 11 p.m. the night prior.

Danielle Hopton poses on a Ferris wheel. Hopton was killed in a domestic violence-related assault in early February 2021.

Hopton's boyfriend, Stephen McNeil, was arrested the same day on suspicion of Hopton's homicide.

McNeil, now 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday, a Class 2 felony. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, in a separate case stemming from a December 2020 incident involving Hopton. A court order barring McNeil from contacting Hopton was in place at the time of Hopton's death due to the pending December 2020 assault case.

The agreement stipulates that McNeil will be sentenced to 40 years in prison for Hopton's murder.

Eighth Judicial District Judge Stephen Jouard accepted McNeil's guilty pleas Wednesday but said he wanted time to reflect on the terms of the agreement before sentencing, and that it's "extremely important" to him to take into consideration what Hopton's family wants.

Hopton's mother, Justine Hopton, told Jouard this plea "is not even close" to what she or anyone else who loved her daughter wanted, but she and others couldn't bear taking the case to a trial and having to hear possible defenses for McNeil's actions.

McNeil and Hopton were with three others the night Hopton died, Fort Collins police detective Tessa Jakobsson said during an October evidence hearing. After stopping at a few stores that night, the group drove to one of their apartments and hung out in the car in the parking lot. Jakobsson said McNeil and Hopton exchanged a few Snapchat messages while they were sitting in the car with the others, discussing their relationship, and McNeil asked Hopton in one of the messages to step out of the car to talk.

The three others in the car at the time later told police they weren't sure exactly how long Hopton and McNeil were out there before they heard "a scream and a thud," Jakobsson said. The three told investigators McNeil came back to the car, said something about Hopton being dead, moved her closer to the vehicle and then fled the scene.

One of the people with Hopton and McNeil that night, Ian Rayas, was sentenced earlier this year for attempting to influence a public servant, a Class 4 felony, for providing false information to police during the investigation into Hopton's killing. In Rayas' sentencing hearing last February, he said he was sorry he "made the wrong choices" and he lied because "I was scared."

McNeil's sentencing is scheduled for March 24.

Domestic violence warning signs

Domestic violence is a pattern of abuse that can include physical, sexual, emotional, verbal and financial elements where the abuser's conscious or unconscious goal is to gain or maintain control. There are not always physical signs of abuse.

Girls and young women ages 16-24 experience the highest rate of intimate partner violence.

Early warning signs of an abusive partner include:

Controlling behavior

Guilt trips

Threats

Intimidation

Isolation

Jealousy

Name-calling

Manipulation

Explosive temper

Mood swings

Checking your cellphone or email without permission

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

