Man accused of killing Fort Myers Beach library director gets life sentence

Adam Soules, 40, was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Adam Soules, 40, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with 1,490 days of credit for time served. Steinbeck also ordered no contact with Hommerding's family.

A jury found him guilty Dec. 16. Soules is accused of fatally stabbing Hommerding on the morning of Jan. 20, 2019, as the director opened the library's doors around 9 a.m. for the second day of a weekend book sale.

Soules wrote to Lee Circuit Judge Margaret O. Steinbeck begging for the charges to be dropped, saying he'd recovered, just days before his trial was slated to start in December.

At the time of his trial, Soules wrote a letter addressed to Steinbeck requesting the dismissal of all charges, alleging four years of "abuse and neglect" at the Lee County Jail.

"Been taking meds everyday and stopped hearing voices," his written note to Steinbeck read in part.

Soules had spent time in a mental health treatment facility after Steinbeck ruled he was not competent to stand trial. Officials determined him competent after a hearing in October 2020.

Soules was also charged with aggravated battery for an incident 11 days before the library stabbing. In that case, Soules confessed to detectives that he had hurt a homeless man, Robert Keene, 60 at the time, on Jan. 9, 2019, because he was upset with him, his arrest report states.

Keene suffered serious wounds to his neck that required 50 stitches.

At the time, Soules was homeless as well. Soules declined comment during his sentencing, adding that his defense attorney, Michael Mummert, told him not to speak.

Mummert didn't return a request for comment Friday afternoon.

Soules' father, who goes by the same name, in December told The News-Press his son lost his mother at a very young age and had been on the streets since he was a teenager.

"My son has been through a lot," Soules told The News-Press at the time. "He's not the monster everyone thinks he is."

The News-Press couldn't reach him for comment before publication.

State, Hommerding family reaction

Sara Miller, prosecutor for the State Attorney's Office's Homicide Unit, read a statement from the Hommerding family, dated Jan. 22.

"To know our brother was to love him," the statement's opening read, later adding that Hommerding had a passion for teaching and helping others.

It also addressed Hommerding's place in the community.

"We were deeply touched to see and hear about the deep connections Leroy had with the community," they added.

Miller told The News-Press that the state has mainly been in touch with one of the victim's siblings, Roger Hommerding.

"The main contact for the family has been his brother, who's been just a wonderful person. Very gracious and understanding with all the delays," Miller said. "I know that was tough to not have closure. But he was great."

Miller said Hommerding's family wasn't able to be in the courtroom Friday as they live in Minnesota, but prepared the letter.

Soules' case was an automatic life sentence.

"It's significant, I think, in that he attacked in broad daylight a victim in our community who was just doing his job, running the library for the Fort Myers Beach community," Miller said. "It was a senseless attack, unprovoked. We really believe he is an extreme danger to the community."

Miller referenced the attack against Keene the week prior.

"He had attacked somebody else by slitting his throat," Miller said. "The man had to get over 100 stitches. Unfortunately, that man couldn't identify the defendant. So there was not an arrest made because they didn't know who the suspect was."

Miller said Soules confessed to the incident.

"We know he had a violent nature," Miller said. "We learned that unfortunately the hard way through Mr. Hommerding's death."

