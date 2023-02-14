Man accused of killing girlfriend, 19, had history of domestic violence abuse, ex-girlfriend says

Days after what Osceola County deputies are calling a murder-suicide, a woman who says she survived her relationship with the same man wants you to hear her story.

Investigators say Trace Woxberg killed Hanna Riggins, 19, then committed suicide in a rural part of Saint Cloud one week ago.

Ashley Brannan said she was previously in a relationship with Woxberg and that she was able to escape the physical abuse at his hands months before Riggins was killed.

Friends and family of Riggins said she was artistic, loved music and played high school volleyball before deputies say she was beaten and killed by Woxberg.

Arrest records show Woxberg had a history of domestic abuse.

Brannan said she was in a relationship with Woxberg for three years before it turned physical and she fled the state. She said she was working to press charges against Woxberg shortly before Riggins was killed.

“I feel extremely guilty because Hanna died and maybe if I would have pressed charges on Trace, he could also got the help he needed,” Brannan said.

Brannan said in her experience there were warning signs. A police report shows even before she started dating Woxberg he was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated battery on a pregnant women.

Lisa Alexander with Stand-up Survivor said repeat arrests are not uncommon and that there are things to look out for.

“The isolation, the financial abuse, where you can and cannot go,” Alexander said. “You cannot be afraid to do a background check and ask questions and if they are unable to answer those questions that’s also a red flag.”

Brannan said as she thinks about Hanna’s death she has this message for others:

“She didn’t get to leave. So it’s the first time and I stayed for way too long. And hopefully, my story can help other women,” she said.

Alexander said on average victims of domestic abuse return to their abuser seven times before they finally leave. Organizations like hers and several others in Central Florida work to help women make that transition.

There are resources out there if you or someone you love is in a violent situation. You can call the Florida domestic violence hotline at 1-800-500-1119 any time, day or night.

