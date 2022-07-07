Man accused of killing girlfriend’s ex during Ohio custody battle gets life sentence

An Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of murder in the death of his girlfriend’s ex-husband during a child custody battle, according to federal authorities.

Authorities say Sterling H. Roberts, 39, of Dayton, traveled to Riverside, where the victim was attending a counseling appointment with his three children.

As the dad was leaving with his kids on Aug. 15, 2017, authorities say Roberts shot him several times.

The man, whom McClatchy News is not identifying to protect the identity of his children, died at the scene.

“Killing a father in front of his children is a cold and ruthless act that deserves a lengthy prison sentence,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers said in a July 7 news release.

Donald Malarcik, a defense attorney who helped represent Roberts, told McClatchy News “this was an incredibly difficult and tragic case.”

“Mr Roberts will appeal the jury’s verdict and sentence of life in prison,” he continued. “Attorney Jim (Fleisher) and our team (spent) the first two years of this case fighting the death penalty. We were grateful and relieved when the DOJ agreed not to seek the death penalty in December 2019.”

Authorities say the fatal shooting was the second time Roberts tried to kill the victim.

“Earlier in August 2017, Roberts pretended to be a customer in need of stonework and messaged (the ex-husband) to lure him into meeting in Jamestown, Ohio,” officials said. “Roberts, armed with a gun, ambushed (him), who fled and called 911.”

At the time of the 2017 shootings, Roberts’ then-girlfriend was in an “ongoing dispute” with her ex over the custody of their children, according to the news release.

In July 2021, she was sentenced to 35 years in prison “for interstate stalking resulting in death.” Officials previously said she also illegally bought Roberts an AK-47 rifle.

Her mom, stepfather and Roberts’ two brothers were also charged with crimes connected to cyberstalking and murder.

“This heinous crime continues the American tragedy of children seeing loved ones shot down in front of them,” Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, said in a statement. “Our justice system must work hardest to protect our society’s children by ensuring their physical safety and mental well-being.”

