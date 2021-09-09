Man accused of killing girlfriend in Hastings arrested in Arizona

Sep. 9—Authorities in Arizona have arrested a 32-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man for allegedly strangling his girlfriend to death in a Hastings hotel room in May.

Kyle Steven Williams was charged last month in Dakota County District Court with second-degree murder (with intent, not premeditated) for the death of 36-year-old Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek, who was a mother of two children. An arrest warrant was issued Aug. 19 and he was apprehended a week later in Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Jail records. He is awaiting extradition to Dakota County.

Kocurek was found unresponsive and bloodied May 18 in a room at Coratel Inn and Suites, 2450 Vermillion St. She was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and was in a coma before dying May 23, according to a criminal complaint filed against Williams.

Williams told Hastings police officers that Kocurek had strangled herself with a cord, but an autopsy by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office determined her manner of death was homicide, with the cause asphyxia due to ligature strangulation.

According to the criminal complaint, when officers responded to a medical call at the hotel around 1:20 p.m. they saw Williams run out the front door screaming for officers to hurry. Williams led officers to room 205 and told them he could not get her to wake up and that they should "zap" her. Once inside the hotel room, officers saw Kocurek lying on the floor on her back.

Several cords that appeared to be cut were next to Kocurek, who had a bloodied, bruised and swollen face. Officers saw marks around her neck.

While officers tried to revive her, Williams "continued to scream hysterically" that she had strangled herself, the complaint read.

Officers spoke with several witnesses to try and piece together what had happened in the hours before the 911 call. Kocurek's mother said she had dropped off her daughter at the hotel on May 17, but had last seen them around noon the next day when she dropped off a bag for her. She said Kocurek and Williams were in a relationship and that her daughter was in good spirits when she left the hotel, the complaint said.

Story continues

Just over an hour later, she got a call from Williams, who said Kocurek was unresponsive and needed help. She told him to call 911 and immediately drove to the hotel.

A hotel worker told officers he had seen Kocurek's mother drop off a bag and that about a half-hour later heard "boom, boom, boom, like

people were wrestling or fighting," the complaint read. About 10 minutes later, he said he heard a male voice yelling "Kelly! Kelly!" and shortly thereafter saw Williams in a hallway with blood on him.

Williams gave investigators "numerous versions" of what had happened, according to the complaint, but he repeatedly said she had strangled herself with a cord.

A person familiar with Kocurek told police that she had a pre-existing injury to her right arm that required her to get help with daily tasks such as putting on clothes and brushing teeth.

The medical examiner's office noted several injuries related to the asphyxia that were inconsistent with a self-inflicted injury, including a horizontal abrasion on the neck, a fracture of the hyoid bone, deep soft tissue hemorrhage and petechial hemorrhage in both eyes. The medical examiner also noted that Kocurek had numerous traumatic head injuries that he attributed to physical assault, including bruises on her face, head and ear, in addition to fractures on both sides of her jaw.

Kocurek's obituary described her as a "loving, generous, intelligent, fun-loving person" who "loved her family and her daughters dearly." She had an "irresistible laugh and brought joy to so many lives," the obituary read.

According to Minnesota court records, Williams was convicted of felony first-degree aggravated robbery (aiding and abetting) in 2008, felony terroristic threats in 2012, misdemeanor disorderly conduct in 2018 and misdemeanor theft in March of this year.