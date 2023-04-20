Man accused of killing girlfriend, hiding body in Middletown used car lot

A man is accused of killing his girlfriend after her body was found in a car at a Middletown auto sale lot.

On Thursday, a Butler County grand jury indicted Darnell Dollar of Hamilton on murder and kidnapping charges in connection with the death of 61-year-old Constance Reddix.

Reddix's body was found in the car at Midwest Auto Sales on Verity Parkway on March 15. Her death was ruled a homicide and Dollar was arrested.

Reddix was reported missing by her daughter the day before her body was found. According to Middletown police documents, the daughter suspected she was with Dollar, her mother's boyfriend.

The daughter told police that she had spoken with her mother on the phone and she sounded in distress and said she was locked in the vehicle at the car lot.

Dollar is held in the Butler County jail on a $1 million bond. He will be arraigned April 27.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Butler County grand jury indicts man on murder charge