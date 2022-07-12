Man accused of killing girlfriend says he thought she was an intruder, Texas cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the shooting of his girlfriend, authorities in Texas said.

The man, Bobby Wolfe, told police that he mistook his girlfriend, Chrisheena Lee, 23, for an intruder, but the victim’s family have contested his story, local media reported.

The Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, the agency said in a news release. The caller, Wolfe, told police “that he had accidentally shot his girlfriend.”

Officers rushed to the scene. When they arrived, they found Lee with “multiple gunshot wounds,” the news release said.

Lee received emergency first-aid before being airlifted to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries, authorities said

According to KTRK, Lee’s family contested Wolfe’s account. The family told the outlet that Wolfe and Lee share a young child, but the couple’s relationship was off and on.

The family accused Wolfe of making up the story about an intruder, KTRK reported.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office hascharged Wolfe with manslaughter, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

Pasadena is about 15 miles southeast of Houston.

Man says he killed his friend because he ‘summoned Bigfoot,’ Oklahoma sheriff says

Woman lived off dead dad’s Social Security, pension for 15 years, Ohio officials say

Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say