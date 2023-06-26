Man accused of killing girlfriend who was undergoing cancer treatment, Maine cops say

The body of a missing woman was found in the woods of Maine, police said. Her boyfriend has been arrested.

Kimberly Hardy, a 42-year-old Monticello resident, was reported missing June 18 by her mother after she hadn’t heard from her in two days, according to a news release from state police.

“Kim has quite short hair due to cancer treatments, which are supposed to be ongoing. It is not clear if she has her medications with her,” the Houlton Police Department said in a missing person news release.

“Her car, beloved cat Peavy (and) important personal information were left behind,” police said.

A multi-agency investigation led authorities to a wooded area off a rural road, where Hardy’s body was located.

Her body was taken to Augusta for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, police said.

Hardy’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Jayme Schnackenberg, was arrested by a state police tactical team June 26.

Schnackenberg, who lived with Hardy, was charged with murder, police said.

An attorney for Schnackenberg could not immediately be reached by McClatchy News for comment.

Officials said he shot Hardy, wrapped her body in plastic and dumped her in the woods, according to Maine Public Radio.

He is being held without bail following an initial court appearance June 26, according to the news outlet.

Monticello is a small town on the U.S.-Canada border.

