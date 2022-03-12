Man accused of killing girlfriend's cat faces felony charge

Mar. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — A man accused of killing his girlfriend's cat faces a felony animal abuse charge, said Grand Traverse Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless.

Jonathan Louis Twocrow, 29, was arraigned in 86th District Court on a felony animal torture charge and as a habitual offender second offense. Twocrow is accused of killing his 30-year-old girlfriend's cat at his home on Meadow Lane Drive in Traverse City.

An animal torture charge, if Twocrow is convicted, is punishable by up to four years in jail and a fine of $20,000. Twocrow was granted a $25,000, 10 percent bond.

Twocrow was arrested on March 5, after his girlfriend texted a family member to say her boyfriend had killed her cat a day earlier, deputies said.

"It looks like the cat had spilled some cat food on the floor. He became upset with that. The cat subsequently scratched him. And that's when he struck the cat, subsequently killing it," Fewless said.

Fewless also said there were no other witnesses who saw the incident happen and that "struck" was the only word Twocrow provided to deputies to describe how the cat died.

Deputies who responded to the report on March 5 obtained a search warrant and found the dead cat in a garbage can outside Twocrow's home.

Follow Jessica McLean for more stories at @journalistjam on Twitter.