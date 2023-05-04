Man accused of killing his grandfather will have competency checked, Fresno judge says

The criminal case against Christopher Randy Chacon, the Fresno man charged with fatally stabbing his grandfather and wounding three others, was temporarily suspended Thursday after a judge ordered a mental competency evaluation.

The 27-year-old Chacon was arrested on April 19 and booked into the Fresno County Jail on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. His bail is set at $4 million.

He was due to be arraigned Thursday, but Chacon’s defense attorney Elizabeth Morgan raised a doubt about his mental competency based on her conversations with him.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies said Chacon was involved in a family disturbance at a home on Hughes Avenue, south of South Avenue, between Raisin City and Easton.

When deputies arrived, they found four people — all family members — who had been stabbed in the upper body.

Chacon’s grandfather, Jose Espinoza, 73, sustained the most serious injuries and died at the scene. Three adults were taken to a hospital.

Judge Gabriel Brickey ordered that Chacon be evaluated by a court-appointed psychiatrist to determine if he is able to understand the proceedings, help in his own defense and if the use of anti-psychotic drugs are medically appropriate.

Two of Chacon’s relatives were present Thursday, including cousin Rosa Espinoza. She was visibly upset as she walked out of the courtroom.

“This is all very upsetting,” she said. “And we are all heartbroken.”