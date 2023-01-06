Man accused of killing grocery store clerk during assault

The Bakersfield Californian
·1 min read

Jan. 6—A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder after police said Friday the murder suspect assaulted a grocery store clerk who was taking a picture of the suspect's car after it hit a parked vehicle.

Police went to Superior Grocers and found an unresponsive man Sunday suffering from physical assault wounds, BPD wrote in a news release. He was taken to a hospital and died Monday, the news release added.

Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, battery and hit and run leading to damage.

