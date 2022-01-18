Man accused of killing ‘hero’ Cracker Barrel manager is shot by police, Texas cops say

Police shot and killed a man they say gunned down a 59-year-old manager at a Cracker Barrel in Houston, outlets report.

The manager, Robin Baucom, was a wife and grandmother to three, McClatchy News reported. She was shot while trying to protect a coworker from an armed robber who targeted the store before opening on Saturday, Jan. 15, and has been called a “hero” by her family and community members.

The robber and a second suspect fled the scene in a Dodge Charger, McClatchy News reported.

But investigators soon “began zeroing in on a person of interest,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Jan. 17 tweet.

Deputies tracked the man to the 17700 block of W. Lake Houston Parkway, in Atascocita, a town just outside of Houston, Gonzalez said.

Investigators observed the suspect for hours and waited for the right moment to make an arrest, police told KTRK, finally making their move around 6 p.m.

When deputies approached the man, he ran and started making movements that appeared like aiming a gun, police told the TV station. Deputies then opened fire.

The suspect was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

Officials have not given the suspect’s name, but Gonzalez said he had two open felony warrants not related to the Cracker Barrel shooting.

Police said the man shot by officers is the one who killed Baucom, KPRC reported.

Officials say an outpouring of tips from the public helped investigators close in on the suspect, the outlet reported. The second suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, or Crimestoppers at 713-222-8477.

Shots fired in busy Texas game room as guard wrestles rifle away from gunman, cops say

Teen stabs, kills mom’s boyfriend after intervening in domestic violence, TX cops say

Motel guest shot by stranger after act of kindness ‘wasn’t enough,’ Texas cops say

Man charged with murder is gunned down in store while out on bond, Texas cops say