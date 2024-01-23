Man accused of killing homeless man at Citrus Heights shopping complex arrested

Citrus Heights police have arrested a man in connection with the stabbing death of another man at a shopping center Sunday.

Police officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to a report of a man laying in street on the 6400 block of Antelope Road, the Citrus Heights Police Department said. Firefighters and officers rendered medical aid, but could not save the victim, police said.

Officers arrested a 35-year-old man Monday night. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next-of-kin has been notified.

The suspect and victim were homeless residents and acquaintances, police said.

The suspect faces a murder charge and is being held without bail. He’s expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5524. To remain anonymous, call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip hotline at 916-443-4357.