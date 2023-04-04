Man accused of killing Katelyn Markham will be released from jail Tuesday

John Carter, 34, was arraigned, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Butler County Common Pleas Court before Judge Daniel Haughey, Carter is charged with the death of his fiancé, Katelyn Markham on August 13, 2011. Her body was found two years later. His attorney, Christopher Pagan, pleaded not guilty on his behalf. The judge set the bond at $1 million with the next court date on April 4.

John Carter, who has been charged with murder in the 2011 death of Katelyn Markham, will be released from jail Tuesday, officials said.

Carter, 34, posted a $1 million bond Monday. The Butler County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning that Carter would be released ahead of his 1 p.m. hearing.

As a condition of his bond, he must wear a GPS monitor that will track his location. Carter, who was Markham's fiancé, was arrested on March 22.

John Carter: Katelyn Markham's accused killer posts bond

The Enquirer has asked the Butler County Prosecutor's Office if it intends to intervene in Carter's release. In Hamilton County, prosecutors have held "no bond" hearings to prevent suspected violent defendants from being released. At the time of this report, no one had responded from the office.

What happened to Katelyn Markham?

Katelyn Markham of Fairfield disappeared in 2011 and her body was found 20 months later by a couple looking for aluminum cans near an Indiana creek. Her fiance has been arrested for her murder.

In August 2011, Markham disappeared after leaving her home on Dorshire Drive in Fairfield. Her remains were found two years later near Big Cedar Creek in Indiana by a couple looking for aluminum cans. Investigators ruled her death a homicide.

News: Perjury arrest made in Katelyn Markham homicide investigation

In February, Jonathan Palmerton was arrested in connection to Markham's death on a felony perjury charge related to the homicide investigation.

John Carter to appear in court for hearing in Katelyn Markham case

Few details about the manner or motive of Markham's death have been released. The indictment states in one charge that Carter "purposefully" caused the death of Markham. The other charge states he caused her death as the "proximate result" of committing a felony of violence.

A look back: Fiance indicted on murder charge in death of Katelyn Markham

Carter is scheduled to appear before Common Pleas Judge Daniel E. Haughey Tuesday. The hearing is set as a "plea or trial setting." At these hearings, the lawyers on each side typically update the judge on their progress, discuss motions and schedule future hearings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Accused killer in Katelyn Markham case to be released from jail