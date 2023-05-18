Man accused of killing maintenance worker at Sanford Islamic center will not face trail

The man accused of attacking and killing a maintenance worker with a shovel will not face trial.

A Seminole County judge made that ruling Wednesday at a competency hearing for Ahmed Raslan.

Investigators said Raslan attacked a worker inside the Husseini Islamic Center near Sanford last year.

Deputies said Raslan claimed he was a descendant of Julius Caesar after the attack.

A report from a state hospital recommended that he continue to be involuntarily committed.

