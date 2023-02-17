Man accused of killing McKeesport Officer Sean Sluganski scheduled to appear in court

The man accused of shooting and killing a McKeesport police officer and injuring another earlier this month is scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Johnathan Morris was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer and criminal attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Police say he is responsible for the Feb. 6 shooting death of Officer Sean Sluganski, who was laid to rest Tuesday, and for shooting and injuring Officer Charles Thomas.

The officers were responding to a call from Morris’ mother, who said her son was having a PTSD episode, according to court documents.

Morris, who Target 11 learned was a Marine, was released from the hospital Feb. 9 and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court this morning for a preliminary hearing.

