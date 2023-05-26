Man accused of killing Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge

The man authorities say is responsible for shooting and killing Migos rapper Takeoff has been indicted.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed during a private party at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old Lawrenceville native was one-third of the Migos trio, which also included Takeoff’s uncle Quavo and cousin Offset.

According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso during a fight before he died outside the business.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in December and charged with murder.

Court records in Harris County, Texas now show that Clark has been indicted on the murder charge.

Clark’s attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, released a statement on Thursday saying the indictment was “not unexpected.”

Today’s action by the grand jury is not unexpected. We would ask people to remember that getting an indictment requires meeting a very, very minimal standard of proof. When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses – where the standard of proof is guilt beyond reasonable doubt – we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty. Letitia Quinones-Hollins

Clark was released from custody in January on a $1,000,000 bond.

Police said that there was no evidence that Takeoff had anything to do with the fight that led to the shooting and that he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

The members of Migos all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and went on to become rap superstars.

Quavo was with Takeoff at the time of the shooting. Pictures showed him kneeling over his nephew after he was shot.

Clark’s next hearing is scheduled for August 23.

