Man accused of killing Florida woman was owner of escaped kangaroo

A man accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in Stuart gained notoriety in 2018 as the owner of the Storm the kangaroo, the marsupial that got loose in Palm Beach County after escaping from its enclosure in Jupiter Farms.

Eric William Westergard, 45, of Jupiter, is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Perrin Damron, of Stuart. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Westergard led them to Damron’s body in the Okeechobee Waterway over the weekend.

Damron was last seen Saturday night, and Westergard was the last person seen with her, according to WPEC News Channel 12.

She was reported missing when she did not show to pick up her child.

Westergard was described by the sheriff’s office as a family friend.

Storm hopped his way around the city for three days before being found by Westergard. He and his friends brought Storm back home.

WPEC reported that authorities investigating Damron’s disappearance found evidence of the crime at Westergard’s home.