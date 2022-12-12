Man accused of killing mother of 5 in Kershaw, sheriff says

Investigators in Lancaster County say a woman was killed by her partner over the weekend in Kershaw.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, four children ran to a neighbor’s home on West 3rd Street and said that their father shot their mother just before noon Sunday.

Deputies arrived and took Hurley D. Braddy into custody after he walked out of the house. Another deputy went inside the house and found a woman dead on the floor of a bedroom. That same deputy also found a one-year-old child unharmed and sitting in a high chair in the kitchen.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement, “At this point in the investigation, we can only guess what sparked such a horrific act of violence in the presence of these children.”

The sheriff’s office said no one else was in the home, and the five children were placed with a family member later in the day.

Braddy was arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Braddy is facing charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. He’s being held without bond.

