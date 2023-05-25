Man accused of killing mother almost 10 years ago again found incapable of standing trial

A number of defendants in criminal cases had hearings Wednesday in Rapides Parish, including a Deville man accused of killing his mother almost 10 years ago.

A man accused of killing his mother almost 10 years ago will head back to a state mental facility after he was found unable to proceed to trial on Wednesday.

Anthony Lejune Deville, 47, was in 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard's courtroom with his attorney, James Word II. Beard ruled, based on doctors' reports, that Deville is unable to assist Word in his defense against the second-degree murder charge he is facing.

Deville was arrested on Oct. 6, 2013, on a first-degree murder warrant issued by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office after he was found near the Dallas area. Detectives had sought him after identifying a body found five days earlier as his mother, Paula Marlene Kimberlin, 61.

Grant Parish Sheriff's officials had found the body at Lonnie's Landing on the Little River, but it took a few days to identify it. Once Kimberlin was identified, Rapides deputies found what appeared to be a crime scene at her home on Hickory Grove Loop in Deville.

Deville was indicted on the second-degree murder charge in December 2013, but was found incapable of standing trial in October 2014. He was sent to the East Louisiana State Hospital, where he stayed until December 2021.

A plea date was set for January, but Word asked for another sanity commission to be appointed. That led to Wednesday's hearing and Beard's decision.

All action in Deville's case is on hold until he is determined capable.

His case was one of many before judges on Wednesday.

In other cases:

A pretrial conference for Brandon Wade Beck, 47, was continued until Oct. 23, as was a hearing on a motion filed by his defense attorney, Mike Small. Beck was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department in December 2019 and later was indicted on charges of solicitation of murder and criminal conspiracy. According to online court filings, the alleged intended victim was Beck's wife.

A pretrial conference for Koby Lex Saucier was continued until Sept. 14. Saucier, 21, was arrested twice in early 2019 by different law enforcement agencies on sex-related charges. He later was formally charged with four felony counts, two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His trial was set for Nov. 27.

The trial of Leandra Tenell McNeal on a felony vehicular homicide charge was set for Nov. 27. McNeal is accused in the death of a motorcyclist, 20-year-old Kobe Bordelon, he allegedly hit while driving a truck at the North Bolton Avenue and Enterprise Road intersection on June 20, 2022. A status conference was set for Oct. 13, too.

Jauan Javontea Lloyd's trial date was set for Nov. 27. Lloyd, 18, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the Feb. 19, 2022, shooting at a Lee Street private event center that killed Bolton High School student Tre'Von Jaron Washington, 17. Washington was a former Natchez resident and was identified as the victim by his family, according to The Natchez Democrat newspaper. Lloyd was 17 at the time of the shooting. He was indicted in April 2022, about two months before his 18th birthday.

William Ellington's trial on felony sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile charges also was set for Nov. 27. He was arrested by the Alexandria Police Department in December 2018 after a complaint was filed against him, accusing him of befriending a family and then grooming and sexually abusing a child in that family.

