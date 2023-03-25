Man accused of killing mother, daughter in Swissvale appears in court

The man police say is responsible for killing a mother and daughter in Swissvale last month learned he will stand trial for their murders.

Channel 11 was there as 35-year-old Kareef Easington faced a judge today.

Easington was arrested last month for the murder of 29-year-old Megan and 7-year-old Lyla Campbell. According to police, Easington is a distant relative who had been staying with the mother and daughter at their Swissvale home.

On Feb. 15, police say they received multiple 911 calls for a man having chest pains. When police arrived, they found an apartment barricaded, and once inside, they found the bodies of Megan and Lyla. They had been shot multiple times.

Easington was nowhere to be found and Friday in court, prosecutors argued that’s because he jumped from the balcony after committing the crime. It took police four days to find him.

Easington’s attorney today didn’t offer a rebuttal in court, and when speaking with 11 News, he defended his client’s innocence.

“Mr. Easington maintains his innocence and he is looking forward to a fair trial,” Kelvin Morris told Channel 11.

