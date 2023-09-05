Man accused of killing his mother in Inkster is on the run, police say

A 25-year-old man who authorities said killed his mother in Inkster is on the run.

Michigan State Police asked for the public’s help to catch him, while also warning that if he’s spotted, to stay clear of him.

Police said Tuesday a 64-year-old woman was shot to death on the 29000 block of Glenwood, and witness interviews pointed to her son, who lives in Inkster, as the suspect. Detectives did not offer a motive but released the suspect’s name, a description and a photo of him.

Public Assistance Request:

Today, the Second District Special Investigation Section responded to the city of Inkster for a homicide investigation. During the investigation it was determined that the suspect in this crime is the son of the 64 year old female homicide victim. 1/ pic.twitter.com/IrNW4IrM2o — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) September 5, 2023

He was described as 6-foot tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. In the photo, he's wearing glasses. Police said that after the shooting, he left the scene.

Police officials added that they are seeking information on where the suspect might be found, and the license plate numbers of the SUVs he might be driving: a black 2005 Ford Escape, license plate DDG-1487, or a 2020 Ford Escape, plate BXK-999.

Authorities asked if you have information to call 911, 855-MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Police launch manhunt for man, 25, accused of killing mom in Inkster