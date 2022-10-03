Man accused of killing his mother in Truro has died, according to Bristol County Sheriff

TRURO — A man accused of killing his mother on Friday and setting her body on fire died during the weekend after a "medical emergency" in his jail cell, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Howe, 34, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead. State police detectives are investigating his death.

No cause of death had been determined as of Monday.

A 34-year-old man who was facing a murder charge from an incident on Friday in Truro died over the weekend in a Bristol County jail, according to a jail spokesperson. The man was found at the home of his mother, with her body on fire on the lawn.

Earlier: Body found on fire outside Truro home, and suspect arrested. What we know

"Out of respect for the family, we have no additional comment or details. That family has been through a lot this weekend; please keep them in your prayers," said a spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Request for a well-being check and report of a fire

Howe was arrested after emergency personnel responded to his mother's home in Truro around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office. The emergency workers had been called to the property because of both a request for a well-being check and a report of a fire.

Twenty year later: 20 years later: The twists, turns and tragedies of the Christa Worthington murder case

"A family member had called and asked to check on the residence," said Cape and Islands Assistant District Attorney Tara Miltimore in a phone interview.

First responders arrived to see a man and a fire on the front lawn, according to the press release. The man ran inside the home and locked himself in, the release stated.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT team was able to enter the home and arrest Adam Howe, who was facing a charge of murder, the release said.

Adam Howe's mother, 69-year-old Susan Howe, was the president of the Truro Historical Society and the chair of the town Commission on Disabilities.

According to the release, officials planned to have Adam Howe undergo a mental health evaluation based on conversations with and information from family members.

Story continues

Adam Howe was a resident of Truro, according to Town Clerk Kaci Fullerton.

Susan Howe headed Historical Society and Commission on Disabilities

Susan Howe brought passion and her time to Truro Historical Society

“Susan brought immense creativity, energy, time and passion to our organization,” the Truro Historical Society Board of Directors said in press release Saturday. “She loved Truro, and was totally committed to preserving our history and culture and the well-being of her beloved town."

Susan Howe was committed to the community and besides the historical society, she was involved in the town Community Preservation Committee and a planning committee for the town-owned Walsh property, according to the historical society release.

“Susan was a bright light in our organization and in our town. She was loved by so many of us, and we will miss her forever.”

The Truro Select Board released a joint statement on the town's Facebook page Saturday afternoon about the incident.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news that we have lost a beloved member of our community, Susan Howe. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends at this time of tragic loss. We are following the lead of law enforcement as they investigate this tragedy and have no further comment at this time."

Zane Razzaq writes about housing and real estate. Reach her at zrazzaq@capecodonline.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

Keep connected with the Cape. Download our free app.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Man accused of killing mother, burning body, in Truro has died