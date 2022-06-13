Man accused of killing mother's boyfriend on Karnes St. in Rochester

UPDATE (June 13, 2022): A 19-year-old Rochester man was charged in connection with last summer's shooting death of Kelvin Harris Jr. on Karnes Street, according to Rochester police.

Darrell Wilson Jr. of Rochester was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Harris' death on July 14, 2021, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino. Harris and Wilson's mother were involved in a relationship, which Umbrino described as a "factor" behind the slaying.

Umbrino said evidence was presented to a Monroe County grand jury, which resulted in a sealed indictment warrant. Wilson was arrested last week on the warrant, which was unsealed in Monroe County Court Monday morning.

Wilson pleaded not guilty in court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond or $500,000 partially secured bond.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 14, 2021): A 34-year-old man was fatally shot in northwest Rochester early Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police Lt. Michael Perkowski said that officers were called to 86 Karnes St., just north of Otis Street, around 12:45 a.m. There, police found Kelvin Harris Jr., who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Harris, a Rochester resident who was a Karnes Street resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

"The circumstances that led to the shooting are still unknown," Perkowski said.

The slaying marks Rochester's 40th homicide of the year; the 17th since the start of June. Earlier in the week, a 47-year-old Rochester woman died from injuries she suffered when she was attacked by someone with a hatchet on Chili Avenue over the weekend. Her death, which police say did not appear to be a random incident, was announced by police Wednesday afternoon.

The rash of shootings and homicides have become tragically too common this year and prompted city police and officials to seek extra help from federal law enforcement.

Notably, the brazenness of some recent homicides that occurred on busy streets and parking lots in board daylight has some Rochester residents on edge. Many people don't feel safe coming forward or want to get involved. Others simply don't trust law enforcement following in-custody deaths of George Floyd, Daniel Prude and others last year.

Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call 911, or the Major Crimes Unit (585) 428-7157, or Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

