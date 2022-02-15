Man accused of killing Mount Holly officer faces additional charges

Beatriz Guerrero, The Gaston Gazette
·2 min read

A man accused of killing Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon more than a year ago was back in court Monday to face new charges related to the alleged incident.

Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, of Mount Holly, already faces a first-degree murder in Herndon's death. A Gaston County grand jury indicted him this month on eight additional charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder related to the other officers present at the time of Herndon's death.

About six Mount Holly Police officers, including Chief Don Roper, attended Monday's court hearing alongside Herndon's mother, Debbie Phillips Herndon.

Joshua Funk attended a preliminary hearing in Gaston County Superior Court on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, where he heard new charges against him. Funk already faces a charges of first-degree murder in the December 2020 death of Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon.
"Our main purpose is to support the Herndon family," Roper said outside court. "They have done so much for this department, and we want to be there for them.

"This is just another step in the system. We have faith and trust in the district attorney and the process."

Previous coverage: Memories of Officer Tyler Herndon at memorial service a year after his death

Hundreds honor fallen officer: Jeep owners honor slain officer with ride to raise scholarship money

Funk remains in jail without bond while awaiting trial. He faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.

No trial date has been set for Funk. A trial will likely take place either at the end of this year or early next year, District Attorney Travis Page said.

Officers from Mount Holly Police Department attended the preliminary hearing of Joshua Tyler Funk. Funk has been charged with the first-degree murder of Officer Tyler Herndon. He appeared in court where additional charges including attempted first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon were discussed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
Funk's attorney, Scott Gsell, entered a not guilty plea for his client to the new charges.

In December 2020, Herndon alongside two Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County officer, responded to an early morning breaking and entering call at a Mount Holly Car Wash and Arcade on Beatty Drive.

Police were told Funk was seen on the business’ video surveillance smoking cigarettes by the door of the arcade. As officers arrived on the scene, they watched Funk walk away from the arcade portion of the business.

Mount Holly Police Department Chief Don Roper expressed the department&#39;s support for Officer Tyler Herndon&#39;s family during the preliminary hearing of Joshua Funk, where additional charges including attempted first-degree attempted murder were discussed on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.
A shootout between Funk and the officers ensued after officers ordered Funk to halt. Funk fired toward the officers, hitting Herndon in the head and abdomen, according to police.

During the shootout, Funk was shot in the leg before he was arrested, according to the warrants.

Herndon, a Kings Mountain High graduate, died later that day at CaroMont Regional Medical Center just days before his 26th birthday.

You can reach Beatriz Guerrero at 704-869-1828 or on Twitter at Beatrizgue_.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Suspect in Mount Holly police officer killing indicted on more charges

