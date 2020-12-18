Man accused of killing Mount Holly Police officer denied bond

WBTV

The man accused of killing Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was denied bond during a court appearance one week after the fatal shooting.

Joshua Funk, 24, made his first court appearance Friday morning on charges of felony first-degree murder in Officer Herndon’s death.

Funk was given a court-ordered attorney and ordered held without bond.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, near the Mt. Holly Car Wash on Beatty Drive in Gaston County. Charlotte police say two other people, including the suspect, were injured in the shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers tried to engage with an armed breaking and entering suspect when the shots were exchanged between Funk and several Mount Holly officers, including Officer Herndon.

Funk and Officer Herndon were both shot, officials say, and at least one other person was hurt. Officer Herndon was taken to Caromont Main where he was pronounced dead just before 10:30 a.m.

He had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years and was only two days away from his 26th birthday.

Joshua Tyler Funk
Joshua Tyler Funk

No information has been released about the third person injured, but CMPD says no other officers were injured.

Funk suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Caromont Main with minor injuries. He was treated and taken to the Gaston County Jail and booked on his charges.

Three officers involved were placed on administrative leave to ensure their respective department policies and procedures were followed, which is standard procedure.

Chief Don Roper spoke about how Herndon’s death impacts the community and the Mount Holly Police Department.

“It breaks my heart to have to inform our community that we’ve lost a hero today,” Chief Roper said. “Tyler Herndon was a great man, he is a hero. He served this community well. Our community is less right now because we’ve lost him. Society has actually lost a good man today. He was a selfless man.”

Roper said he saw the potential in Herndon from the way he worked and “stood up for what was right.” Roper said Herndon understood the risks of being a police officer and was willing to accept those risks to serve the community.

“We’re hurting, our department is hurting, our family is hurting - but we will rely on each other to get through this,” Chief Roper said.

NC community says goodbye to its first police officer killed in the line of duty

Roper asked the public to recognize the life Herndon lived and sacrifices he was making to protect the community.

Officer Herndon was laid to rest Tuesday at Bethlehem Baptist Church in his hometown of Kings Mountain, with hundreds in attendance to honor the fallen officer.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The Internal Affairs Bureau with the Mount Holly Police Department will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether department policies and procedures were followed during the incident, police say, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon pauses transition meetings, causing concern for Biden's team as it meets 'resistance' in the department

    The Biden transition team is disputing the Pentagon's version of events, saying they were "concerned" by the "abrupt halt" to the meetings.

  • Ex-governor of gang-ravaged Mexican state shot dead in beach resort

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An ex-governor of the Mexican state of Jalisco was shot dead early on Friday in the bathroom of a restaurant in the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta, the latest violence to wrack a region plagued by one of the country's most dangerous drug gangs. Jalisco state officials said former governor Aristoteles Sandoval was shot in the back by an unidentified assailant while his security detail were outside. A shootout erupted as his bodyguards began moving Sandoval to hospital.

  • Pfizer says 'millions' of vaccine doses are waiting to be shipped — but the government hasn't told them where to go

    It's no secret that there aren't enough Pfizer vaccine doses for every American who wants one. But there are at least a few million more sitting in a warehouse, waiting for the government to decide where they're headed, Pfizer said.After receiving emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, Pfizer said Thursday that it has since shipped out the 2.9 million vaccine doses the U.S. government told the company to distribute. But Pfizer "has millions more doses sitting in warehouses awaiting instructions for where to ship" Bloomberg reports. Pfizer also denied it was the cause of shipping delays some states complained about, saying it's the federal government causing the holdup.The vast majority of Americans have said they'll get the coronavirus vaccine, with many ready to take it as soon as possible. So far, there are only enough doses available to start vaccinating people in nursing homes and frontline health care workers, whom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed to prioritize.The U.S. bought 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine over the summer. But the Trump administration reportedly turned down Pfizer's offer to sell the U.S. more doses a few months later, meaning Pfizer may not be able to get another shipment to Americans until summer 2021. The U.S. did buy another another 100 million Moderna vaccine doses last week.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Trump attacks Supreme Court for not helping him steal election and dubs McCain ‘overrated’ in late night Twitter rant

    Trump praised Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville from Alabama who has vowed to support him, but hit out at the late Senator John McCain - not for the first time

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids conversation of future

    Sources say as {President Trump’s time at the White House dwindles down, he stays cooped up in the “presidential man cave” of the Oval Office, avoiding talks about the future.

  • 'Unbelievable' snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

    The Northeast’s first whopper snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow, broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania and left snowplow drivers struggling to clear the roads. “It was a very difficult, fast storm and it dropped an unbelievable amount of snow,” Tom Coppola, highway superintendent in charge of maintaining 100 miles of roads in the Albany suburb of Glenville, said Thursday morning. The storm dropped 30 inches on Glenville between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, leaving a a silent scene of snow-clad trees, buried cars and heavily laden roofs when the sun peeked through at noon.

  • Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

    Pentagon officials have been left "stunned" after acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a "Pentagon-wide halt to cooperation" with President-elect Joe Biden's transition, Axios reports.Miller, according to the report, on Thursday night ordered officials to cancel transition meetings that had previously been scheduled, "which stunned officials throughout the Pentagon." Officials reportedly were not clear on what led to the decision, and Axios says a top Biden official wasn't aware of the order.A senior Defense Department official told Axios this was a "simple delay of the last few scheduled meetings until after the new year," saying they had "fewer than two dozen remaining meetings on the schedule today and next week" and staff was "overwhelmed by the number of meetings." The official added, "With the holidays we are taking a knee for two weeks. We are still committed to a productive transition."But Axios writes that officials "across the Defense Department" were shocked by the move, which comes after President Trump delayed the official beginning of Biden's transition while refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election. Read more at Axios. More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Canada trial for Toronto van attack suspect enters final day

    The trial of a man charged with killing 10 people in a 2018 van attack in Toronto will end on Friday, as Canadian prosecutors push to have him found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder. Alek Minassian, 28, rented a van and drove it onto the sidewalk along Yonge Street in North York, a suburb just north of Toronto, striking passersby. Minassian has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

  • Pfizer irked after Belgian politician publishes COVID-19 vaccine prices

    U.S. drugmaker Pfizer complained of a breach of confidentiality after a politician in Belgium published on Thursday the price per dose of COVID-19 vaccines ordered by the country, according to a Belgian newspaper. Belgian secretary of state Eva De Bleeker tweeted a table with the number of doses and price per dose of each vaccine, after a 30-hour debate on the Belgian budget in parliament. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, whose COVID-19 vaccine is the first to have been approved by Western regulators, is among suppliers to the European Union, including Belgium.

  • AOC says Pelosi needs to step down as speaker but insists she is not ‘ready’ to replace her

    She said due to the absence of a plan, ‘nefarious forces’ can come into play to fill the vacuum

  • Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

    "Congressional leaders are preparing the second-largest federal rescue package in our nation's history, and no one has seen it just days before it will get a vote," Politico reports. The emerging $900 billion legislation, based on a proposal from a bipartisan group of Senate moderates, is believed to contain $600 direct stimulus payments for many Americans, but "senators are walking around clueless, with no idea what to expect or when to expect it."Meanwhile, President Trump, who hasn't been directly involved in the negotiations, was ready to step in Thursday with a demand for "substantially larger stimulus payments," The Washington Post reports, and he "was in the middle of formally drafting his demand for the larger payments when White House officials told him that doing so could imperil delicate negotiations over the economic relief package." Trump reportedly told allies Thursday afternoon he wants stimulus checks of "at least" $1,200 per person, but preferably as big as $2,000."The aides were really frantic, saying, 'We can't do this. It will blow up negotiations,'" one person who heard the exchange told the Post. Trump has previously publicly supported larger stimulus checks. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Trump's main negotiator on COVID-19 legislation, included Trump's name on an earlier round of $1,200 checks.The $600 checks are in the legislation largely due to an intervention by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-V.t) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did not include any such payments in his sparser proposals, and many Senate Republicans are insisting the legislation come in at under $1 trillion; stimulus checks larger than $600 would push the price tag above that mark. Democrats and the White House were in agreement on a package worth about $2 trillion before the election, but Senate Republicans balked.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Pentagon officials reportedly 'stunned' as acting Defense secretary halts Biden transition briefings

  • Election 2020 Today: Biden's rocky transition, historic pick

    ROCKY TRANSITION: Despite all his experience, President-elect Joe Biden's transition has stumbled, exposing the challenges of navigating Congress. Biden rolled out an almost all-white national security team when allies were expecting diversity. The slights and slip-ups of Biden’s interactions with Congress leave the impression his team is misreading the Capitol Hill audience he’ll be relying on for legislative outcomes.

  • Australian couple killed in 'terrorism incident' by 'known extremist'

    Australian detectives suspect the deaths of an elderly couple in their Brisbane home is a "terrorism incident" perpetrated by a knife-wielding man who was shot dead by police, officials said on Friday. Raghe Abdi, 22, threatened police with a knife before he was shot dead on a highway on the outskirts of Brisbane on Thursday morning, officers said. The bodies of an 87-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman were found in their home later on Thursday near where Abdi died, Queensland state Police Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linford said. Ms Linfold declined to detail how they had died but homicide detectives had found evidence that Abdi had been in the house, she said. Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said the known extremist had been acting alone. "We had no choice but to declare this as a terrorism incident," Ms Carroll told reporters. Australia Federal Police suspect Abdi had been influenced by the Islamic State group. He was arrested on suspicion that he was trying to join extremists when he attempted to depart Brisbane Airport for Somalia in May 2019. He was released without charge due to insufficient evidence, but his passport was cancelled. In June 2019, he was charged with further offences including refusing to give detectives the pass code for his phone. He was free on bail and had been forced to wear a GPS tracking device, which he had cut off before he was shot.

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis said there’s a problem with vaccine shipments. Pfizer disagrees.

    Less than a week into its program to vaccinate millions of residents to protect them from the novel coronavirus, Florida has hit a potential speed bump.

  • Snow piling up as 'serious storm' takes aim at East Coast

    The storm could dump over a foot of snow in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and elsewhere; wintry conditions have begun in North Carolina and Virginia.

  • Bernie Sanders and Joe Manchin reportedly fight on conference call over stimulus checks

    Things reportedly got testy on Wednesday during an internal conference call as lawmakers tried to iron out a bipartisan agreement for a coronavirus relief bill, The Washington Post reports.Multiple aides told the Post that tensions flared specifically between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who reportedly got into a heated exchange over how big stimulus checks should be. Checks were initially left out of the $900 billion proposal before reportedly being added as part of a compromise. Sanders argued for more robust direct payments, while Manchin advocated for a lower amount, instead preferring to emphasize unemployment benefits.Reports the Post, members trying to rush the $900 billion proposal into law are "infuriated" by the potential for Sanders' opposition to blow up the whole deal.Sanders, for his part, has called the inclusion of $600 checks a "good start," but is vowing to keep fighting "for more." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 5 insanely funny cartoons about Trump's election-fraud failure Biden tells Colbert he's fine with most GOP snubs, but Lindsey Graham has 'been a personal disappointment' Trump reportedly nearly blew up delicate COVID-19 relief talks with demand for $2,000 direct checks

  • Irritated by loss, Trump hunkers down at the White House and avoids talk of future

    Hunkered down in what one former White House official called the "presidential man cave" of the Oval Office, President Donald Trump does not want to talk about what lies ahead once he leaves office next month. Several people familiar with the situation say he knows his time is up even as he presses the fight against the election outcome, despite having failed in a series of court challenges to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election that made Democrat Joe Biden president-elect. With Monday's Electoral College vote certifying Biden's win, White House staff members are looking for jobs and planning their post-administration futures.

  • A New Book Explorers the Architectural Power of Memorials

    From the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to the 9/11 Memorial, these designs have shaped culture and consciousness to become indelible parts of their locationsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fewer Military Recruits Dropped Out of Boot Camp in 2020. Here's Why

    Military entry-level training, like most things in 2020, has been anything but normal this year.

  • Pfizer said it had millions of doses of vaccine sitting in a warehouse because the federal government hadn't told it where to send them

    White House officials told the AP that the doses sitting in Pfizer's warehouse were being held to ensure the first recipients get their second doses.