Man accused of killing nephew indicted on sex-related charges

Aug. 12—A Sanford man accused of fatally shooting his nephew is now charged with sex-related offenses dating to 2000, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

A grand jury returned the indictments Monday against Timothy Allen Honea, 53, of the 1300 block of Womack Lake Circle, said Capt. Jeff Johnson of the Sheriff's Office.

Honea has been indicted on 12 counts of statutory sex offense and three counts of felony child abuse involving sex offenses, taking indecent liberties with a child statutory rape and other sex offenses, a Sheriff's Office release said.

The alleged offenses are reported to have occurred between 2000 and 2003, Johnson said.

Once Honea was jailed in July in the shooting incident, the victim came forward with the information, Johnson said.

Bail on the charges was set at $1.5 million, but Honea is still being held without bail on a charge of murder, according to Johnson.

Honea is accused in the death of his nephew, Tony Randall Luellen, 37, of Newport News, Virginia.

The shooting happened about 12:40 a.m. on July 4 at Honea's home.

The two were arguing earlier about an intoxicated family member and about Luellen staying overnight at the residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.