Man accused of killing his parents and their 2 friends stole 9 guns from victims, prosecutors say

A man accused of fatally shooting his parents and two of their friends before opening fire at vehicles on a highway as he fled also stole nine guns from the victims, according to a grand jury indictment.

Joseph Eaton, 34, confessed to the April quadruple killing at a home in Maine, officials have said. Those killed were identified as his parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62; and David Eaton, 66, and their friends, Robert Eger, 72; and Patricia Eger, 62.

Grand juries in two counties indicted him this month on a total of 27 counts, including murder, firearm theft and aggravated attempted murder, according to court documents. Eaton has not yet been arraigned or entered pleas in either case, his attorney Andrew Wright said Tuesday.

“We would ask that people hold off judgement about the tragic events that unfurled in Maine until we have all the facts,” Wright said in an email to CNN. “It is very early in the case and we are still receiving a considerable amount of discovery.”

A grand jury in Sagadahoc County on Friday indicted Eaton on 16 counts, including four counts of intentional or knowing murder related to the deaths of his parents and the Egers.

He also faces nine counts of theft of a firearm for allegedly stealing eight guns from Robert Eger and one from his mother, Cynthia Eaton. He also stole money, a check, and credit cards valued between $1,000 and $10,000 from the Egers, the filing says. The indictment includes one count of aggravated cruelty to animals in connection with the death of a dog.

Eaton was indicted earlier this month on 11 counts by a grand jury in Cumberland County. Those charges stem from the shootings on the highway, according to the Maine attorney general’s office. The Cumberland County indictment says Eaton either shot or fired at six people. Three people in one car were wounded in the highway shootings, authorities said previously.

Those charges include aggravated attempted murder and elevated aggravated assault with the use of a firearm, according to court documents.

Both indictments include a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, saying Eaton was banned from possessing guns due to a 2014 conviction for aggravated assault. Days before the shootings, Eaton was released from prison after serving two years of a sentence for aggravated assault, authorities said previously.

Eaton has a hearing scheduled for June 28, according to court documents.

