Man accused of killing his parents, 2 others in Maine had been convicted earlier in Kansas

A man accused of murdering four people and injuring three others in shootings in Maine on Tuesday had been convicted earlier of crimes in Kansas.

Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, Maine, was charged with four counts of murder Tuesday after four people were found fatally shot at a home in Bowdoin, according to the Associated Press.

Law enforcement found and arrested Eaton after three other people were shot several miles south of the home on I-295, the AP said.

Authorities say the shootings are linked, the AP added.

In two Kansas juvenile cases in the mid 2000s, Eaton was sentenced to 9 months of probation for burglary, theft and battery, court records show.

In a 2008 case, he was sentenced to 24 months probation after being convicted of burglary in Maize. Supervision ended in 2010, Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Dan Dillon said in an email.

Court records show a Wichita address for Eaton at the time of the 2008 case.

Eaton also has a criminal record in Florida and Maine.

In 2018, he plead guilty in Nassau County, Florida for “possessing a concealed firearm as a convicted felon and three counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer,” the Portland Press Herald in Maine reported.

In Maine, his prior convictions “were for felony aggravated assault in 2014, operating under the influence in 2015 and assault and domestic violence in 2016,” according to the Portland Press Herald.

The newspaper said Eaton was released from Maine Correctional Facility days before he shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, The Portland Press Herald reported the identities of the four people who died: his parents, 62-year-old Cynthia Eaton and 66-year-old David Eaton, both from Florida; and 72-year-old Robert Eger and 62-year-old Patti Eger.

Eaton will make his first court appearance later this week, according to the AP.