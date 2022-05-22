Man accused of killing a pastor faces judge for the first time

Police say 27-year-old Christopher Griggs stabbed a local church pastor at his home and then set her body on fire.

Griggs faced a judge on Saturday via Zoom from his cell at the DeKalb County jail.

During the hearing, Griggs heard the charges he’s been accused of committing. He’s facing one count of murder, malice murder, and one count of arson in the first degree.

Police say he murdered metro Atlanta pastor, 57-year-old Marita Harrell.

Harrell was the pastor at Connections at Metropolitan United Methodist Church.

Detectives believe Griggs stabbed her to death at his home along Panola Road around May 18. Police also said he transported her body using a vehicle.

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to Lisa Clopton, a friend of Harrell. She still can’t believe this happened.

“It’s horrible. It’s horrific, as you said and I know that all of us, who knew and loved her, were blessed to have her love. We know now that it’s the calling of our lives to continue that love and light that she projected, every day. Every day.” Clopton said.

The judge told Griggs he could not set bond because only a superior court judge can set bond on murder charges. Griggs will remain in jail until that hearing.

