Man accused of killing popular Midtown chef was previously convicted for murder in Florida

The man accused of killing beloved Lafayette's Music Room executive chef Jody Moyt has been convicted of murder before.

Jody Moyt was killed April 24th after being attacked by a Memphis driver. The executive chef of Lafeyett's Music Room had a 4-year-old daughter.

According to Memphis police, Jonathan Brush, 57, called 911 and told an operator Moyt ran him off the road in his Toyota Camry. Brush then said Moyt left his car while threatening to kill him.

Brush allegedly told police he stabbed Moyt multiple times. First-responders found Moyt in the driver's seat of his car; he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Both Brush and Moyt were career service industry people who worked in restaurants throughout Memphis. It's not immediately clear if the two knew one another.

In late December 1991, Brush killed a man by throwing him off of an 11th-floor balcony, per archived reporting from the Tampa Bay Times.

According to The Times, Brush was arrested Dec. 29, 1991, after Daniel McClendon was thrown from a balcony at the Sandestin resort in Walton County, Florida.

Witnesses told police McClendon and Brush were in a heated argument inside the condo Brush owned. As the fight intensified, the two men moved outside to the balcony.

A spokesperson for the Walton County Sheriff's Office told The Times Brush "tossed" McClendon over the side of the balcony. A woman was a witness to the fight, the sheriff's office said. The Times identified Brush as a resident of Bartlett.

It's not clear if Brush was a full-time resident of the condo, or if he rented it. Walton County is situated near Destin, Florida — a popular tourist destination for Mid-Southerners.

Records from the Florida Department of Corrections show Brush was sentenced to 22 years for the crime. He served roughly 10 years and five months before being released.

Following his release, Brush returned to the Memphis area.

Shelby County court records show Brush racked up a total of eight speeding tickets between 2003 and 2011 and was ordered to go to defensive driving school for four of those infractions.

Brush is currently in jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

The Commercial Appeal reached out to Brush's attorney, Blake Ballin, who was unable to immediately return the inquiry.

Those who worked with Moyt described him as calm, even-tempered person who was not confrontational.

"Jody has been with me for nine years. He was my backbone. He’s a family man into his job. He cared so much about his daughter, and his work," said Oscar Peña, the culinary director at Beale Street Blues Company. "There is no way Jody is a confrontational person. He was a wonderful human being, and nothing like this should happen to a person like him."

In addition to being the executive chef at Lafayette’s Music Room, Moyt was promoted about a year ago to Assistant Corporate Chef for all of the Beale Street Blues Company restaurants, which include B.B. King's Blues Club, Moondance, and Lafayette's.

Moyt had a four-year-old daughter.

Brush is next due in court on May 3.

Dinning reporter Jennifer Chandler contributed to this report.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Jody Moyt death suspect Jonathan Brush killed before in Florida