Feb. 20—A man accused of strangling a Gainesville pregnant woman to death has turned himself in to authorities, police said.

Max Rocael Calel Sanic, 20, turned himself in Monday, Feb. 20, at the Gainesville Police Department for the death of Juana Jose, 22.

Jose was found unconscious in bed at her Cooley Drive home Jan. 29.

Sanic faces charges of malice murder and felony feticide.