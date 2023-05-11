Man accused of killing pregnant teen, dumping body in Alabama faced previous rape charges in Ga.

A man accused of killing a pregnant 19-year-old woman and dumping her body in Alabama faced previous charges for rape and aggravated battery in south Georgia, according to WALB.com.

Anastasia Gilley vanished from Greenwood, Florida on May 3. Her body was found along a rural road in Dothan, Alabama, on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Marquis McCloud, 33, has been charged with murder and first-degree kidnapping in Gilley’s death.

Gilley was four months pregnant at the time she vanished, according to family members.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to WALB, Mccloud was convicted of rape in Alabama in 2010 and was sentenced to eight years. It’s unclear if he served time on that charge.

McCloud faced another rape charge in Quitman County, Georgia in 2015. He was arrested on that charge, but at some point, he was released, according to WTVY.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

McCloud was arrested again in 2021 in Albany where he faced charges of aggravated battery after a man’s throat was slit. Those cases are still pending.

McCloud’s relationship with Gilley is unclear.