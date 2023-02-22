Man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle get 60 years to life in prison for murder
A Los Angeles judge sentenced Eric R. Holder Jr. in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in 2022.
Eric Holder Jr. was sentenced to at least 60 years in prison after his murder conviction in the 2018 shooting death of Crenshaw rapper Nipsey Hussle.
The man convicted of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison by a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press and multiple news reports. Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II sentenced Eric R. Holder Jr., 33, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the […]
