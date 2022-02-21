Man accused of killing recent NC State graduate appears in court; 911 call released

The man accused of killing a recent N.C. State University graduate Friday night could face a possible sentence of death or life in prison if convicted, District Court Judge Margaret Eagles said Monday.

James Christopher Anderson, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Cody McLaggan. He appeared in court Monday to hear the charge against him.

Police found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Western Boulevard, near the N.C. State campus, The News & Observer previously reported. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Also Monday, Raleigh police released a 911 call about the incident that was placed by an unidentified employee of the Domino’s in the shopping center where the shooting took place. In the call, the employee said he and others in the area heard “three or four” gunshots fired next to a “black-looking” Hyundai sedan.

After the shots were fired, a car next to the Hyundai — also described as a “dark sedan” — “took off,” while the other car stayed put, the caller said. The caller was not sure which direction the car went after fleeing the scene.

Raleigh police announced Saturday night that Anderson had been arrested in connection with the murder. They have not provided other details about the shooting, including a possible motive.

McLaggan graduated from N.C. State in December with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural business management, university spokesperson Mick Kulikowski previously told The N&O, and he had recently accepted a job in Virginia.

Lilly Covington, a family friend, described McLaggan to The N&O as “the sweetest and most humble person you could have ever met.” A GoFundMe fundraiser that Covington started has raised more than $17,000 — surpassing an initial goal of $10,000 — to go toward funeral expenses for McLaggan.

In court Monday, Anderson told the judge that he had hired an attorney for his case and would not need one appointed to him.

He remains in the Wake County Detention Center without bond. His next court appearance in the case is set for March 14 at 9 a.m.