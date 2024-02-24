Man accused of killing Rochester teen denies charges in court

The service for Jakarah. Lopez-Moore, 16, was by all reports a normal teenager who liked to listen to music, watch TV, spend time on her phone. The teen was also learning how to cook.

The man charged in the death of 16-year-old Jakarah Lopez-Moore pleaded not guilty in court on Saturday.

Reign Tapiato, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lopez-Moore, who went missing in Rochester in August.

Lopez-Moore was last seen alive on Aug. 27. She told her grandmother she would be right back before leaving their house on Weld Street. Her body was found six weeks later in a wooded area behind an industrial complex.

Family members of Lopez-Moore gathered in the courtroom on Saturday wearing pink, her favorite color.

What happened to Jakarah Lopez-Moore?

Jakarah Lopez-Moore, 16, who has been missing since Aug. 27, was found dead Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 in a wooded area that runs along the Erie Canal not far from W Street. Rochester police have ruled her death a homicide.

The criminal complaint alleges that Tapiato took the teen into the wooded area near 1850 Lyell Ave. on Aug. 27, and shot her in the head. When her body was found on Oct. 14, police reported that she was found in the woods off of 5 Vanguard Parkway, which is a two-minute drive or 15-minute walk from 1850 Lyell Ave.

It was not immediately known if police believe she was killed in the same location where her body was found or if she was taken to a second location after her death.

Tapiato was arrested on Friday. He is also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said he was in possession of a 9mm Glock handgun with 15 rounds at the time of his arrest.

"The charges won't bring her back," said Special Assistant District Attorney Michael Caranante. "But hopefully we can find some justice for what happened."

Tapiato is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 28.

— Madison Scott is a college journalist who is an intern with the Democrat and Chronicle. She has an interest in how the system helps or doesn't help families with missing loved ones. She can be reached at MDScott@gannett.com. Tell her if you have a good history book recommendation, especially about the Rochester region.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Reign Tapiato pleads not guilty in death of Jakarah Lopez-Moore