Man accused of killing roommate in Boulder charged with first-degree murder

Mitchell Byars, Daily Camera, Boulder, Colo.
·2 min read

Mar. 18—The man accused of killing one of his roommates in Boulder was formally charged with murder on Thursday.

Brandon Bohler, 29, was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves. Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill read Bohler his rights and outlined the charge at a Thursday morning hearing for which Bohler was present in the courtroom.

Because the charge is a Class 1 felony, Bohler is not eligible for bond. He is instead scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 28 to determine if there is enough evidence for the case to proceed and to continue holding Bohler without bond.

Bohler's attorney John Gifford said Bohler agreed to waive his right to have that hearing within 35 days to accommodate the June setting.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Officers found Bohler walking in the street carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler's called police and said their third roommate, identified in the affidavit as Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves back.

The coroner's office will determine the final cause and manner of death.

According to the affidavit, the third roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the suspected homicide.

According to online court records Bohler has one prior conviction for felony menacing in a 2018 Longmont case, for which he was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections.

