Man accused of killing Salinas cop with 12 gunshots will stand trial on murder charges

Salinas office Jorge David Alvarado was killed in the line of duty on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The man accused of fatally shooting a Salinas police officer during a traffic stop earlier this year will stand trial on murder charges.

Gustavo Matias Morales appeared shackled at the ankles in a striped green jumpsuit for a preliminary examination at the Monterey County Superior Courthouse on Thursday, where a judge would ultimately determine the next steps in the case.

Morales was arrested and taken into custody shortly after the Feb. 25th shooting after showing up to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Prosecutor Chris Knight confirmed that during the shootout, Alvarado was able to return gunfire, wounding Morales's hand, and ultimately marking the person who shot him.

A witness with the Monterey County Sheriff's Department testified that an autopsy showed Alvarado had been shot 12 times.

In closing statements, Knight said Morales had "executed" officer Alvarado to avoid going to jail.

Gustavo Matias Morales appears at the Monterey County Superior Courthouse on Aug. 18, 2021 in Salinas, Calif.

Several witnesses including officers and detectives presented a judge with evidence including surveillance and bodycam footage revealed for the first time that showed the moments leading up to the officer's death.

One surveillance video obtained from a local automotive business the night of the shooting showed officer Alvarado's patrol vehicle with its lights on as he attempted to pull Morales over.

In the silent video, Morales was seen stepping out of his car with his arms out as he walked toward the patrol vehicle, he was allegedly firing the shots as he walked.

Morales was then seen going back into his vehicle and driving off.

Officer Alvarado's body camera footage was shown where shattered glass could be seen flying from his driver's side window as bullets rang out.

Alvarado had partially stepped out of his vehicle and collapsed shortly after.

An amplified muffler can be heard on the body cam video and is believed to be the reason why the officer was pulling Morales over.

Investigator Alicia Cox with the Monterey County District Attorney's office described a confession authorities got from Morales through a Perkins operation.

Perkins operations involve authorities going undercover to speak with a suspect in a case to obtain information.

Cox testified that Morales gave details to an informant claiming responsibility for the shooting and the gun he used to carry it out.

The gun was later discovered wrapped in tin foil in a dresser drawer in the home of Morales's father.

A defense lawyer stated during the examination that Morales was a "dropout" from the Sureño gang, known to have a presence in Salinas, and was in the witness protection program after being shot at by gang members.

Other pieces of evidence presented were photos from the investigation that showed multiple open beer cans in Morales's car the night of the shooting.

One surveillance video showed a light inside Morales's car as he was being pulled over, which investigators said was "consistent with a cell phone."

Salinas Police Department mourns the death of an officer killed in the line of duty in Salinas, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

Cox testified that Morales called and said "goodbye" to his sister on the phone when he was being pulled over and that "he didn't think he was going to make it."

Morales is expected to be back in court for arraignment on Oct. 27.

He is currently being held at Monterey County Jail at no bail.

