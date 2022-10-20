Man accused of killing Seattle woman, violating her remains appears before judge

A man accused of killing a Seattle indigenous woman and violating her remains pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, 32-year-old Charles Becker was charged with first-degree murder and sexually violating the human remains of 56-year-old Mavis Kindness Nelson.

>>Charges filed after arrest linked to human remains found near UW

“I can’t understand why he would plea not guilty, you know, I just don’t understand, because with all the evidence that I know about...” Nelson’s sister, Ernestine Morningowl, said.

Nelson was first reported missing in April. According to charging documents, Becker killed the mother of three, stored her body in his home, dismembered it, and then threw it away.

Her remains were found in June near the University of Washington, next to Burke-Gilman trail.

“To face him, all kinds of emotions, anger mainly, sorrow thinking, ‘what kind of friend are you to do this?’ I mean, in such a horrific way,” Morningowl said.

This isn’t the first death Becker has been charged with. In 2015, he was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the death of his 4-month-old son.

King County prosecutors tell KIRO 7 he was given the maximum sentence and has an open warrant on the case.

“I don’t want no parole or anything. I want him put away for life. I mean, this is horrific what he’s done, because you don’t know what he’s going to do to the next one,” said Morningowl.

KIRO 7 approached Becker’s attorney after the hearing, but he declined to comment.