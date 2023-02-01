Man accused of killing Selma police officer named. He has a criminal history

The man accused of gunning down a Selma police officer was identified Wednesday by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office as Nathaniel Dixon.

The 23-year-old was arrested within a half hour of allegedly killing officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., a two-year veteran of Selma Police Department, police have said.

Officers recovered a weapon not far from where Dixon was arrested, police said.

Carrasco was flagged down by a resident who said a man was in front of a home on Pine Street, which is south of Rose Avenue and west of Highway 99. Police said Dixon shot the officer several times about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The officer was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, and about four hours later, police announced he had died.

Nathaniel Dixon, 23, was accused of the shooting death of a Selma police officer on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Carrasco was the son of farmworkers and an expectant father, according to authorities.

It was the first time an officer had been killed in the line of duty in Selma Police Department’s history. The department was formed in 1893, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dixon has a criminal background that includes charges for firearms possession, robbery and drug possession, court records show.

He served time in prison and was on probation as part of California’s AB 109 law, commonly called prison realignment.

Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., 24, was the Selma officer slain in the line of duty on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said the suspect was sentenced in March 2022 to serve five years, four months in prison, but was released by September 2022 and placed on Post Release Community Supervision.

He is held without bail at the Fresno County Jail, according to jail records.

Dixon is expected to appear in Fresno County Superior Court on Friday, according to the sheriff’s spokesperson.

Selma Police and CHP officers walk east along Rose Avenue just west of 99 after a shooting incident Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Gladys Resendez, right, peers through the fencing at Eric White Elementary School waiting for her 10 year old to be released as she and hundreds of other parents waited after the school was locked down following a shooting incident Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

A Fresno County Sheriff deputy carries his weapon towards his vehicle near Eric White Elementary School after a shooting incident nearby Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Law enforcement personnel stand outside Eric White Elementary School after a shooting incident nearby Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 in Selma.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Offfice vehicles can be seen near the location of a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Law enforcement responds to a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

Law enforcement vehicles can be seen near the location of a reported shooting in Selma, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.