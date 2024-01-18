Man accused of killing Shakeira Rucker faces murder charge, death penalty

Cory Hill, the man accused of killing his wife, Shakeira Rucker, and putting her body in a storage unit was indicted for first-degree murder, Orange-Osceola State Attorney Andrew Bain announced.

Bain, who briefly spoke with reporters about the case Thursday, said he also filed to seek the death penalty against Hill, basing the decision on the “cold, calculating method of the homicide” and a prior conviction for second-degree murder in Virginia.

“I want to thank the family for allowing us to be a part of Shakeira’s legacy and the ongoing fight to seek justice for her,” Bain said. “I want to thank the work of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, working closely with us to provide a good and clean investigation of this crime, and the Winter Springs Police Department for their efforts in looking for Shakeira when we did not know where she was.”

Rucker, 37, was reported missing in November after her family said she was last seen with Hill in Winter Springs. The 51-year-old Hill was arrested shortly afterward for a different crime: shooting at a woman with whom investigators later found he was having an affair. Rucker was found dead nearly a week later after workers at a storage facility in Apopka reported a foul smell coming from one of its units.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina later announced Hill was the only suspect in the murder. Hill was likely motivated after being caught by both women, according to an affidavit. The shooting, Bain said, will be tried as a separate incident.

Rucker is survived by her mother and siblings, as well as four children. On Thursday, Bain was joined by members of Rucker’s family, who thanked investigators and the community for their support in finding her and seeking justice for her death.

“We’ll never have the chance to spend talk to her again, we’ll never have the chance to spend any time with her, her children will never see her again. It’s hard,” Dedra Rucker, Shakeira’s sister, said between sobs. “… We know that we are a family that’s moving forward, and we know that this decision may not bring my sister back. But it’s going to be a step in justice.”

Clarence Thornton, Rucker’s brother, later announced the creation of the For My Sister Foundation, a nonprofit formed in her honor aimed at, according to its website, offering programs and initiatives “to empower survivors and build a community that stands united against domestic violence,” including establishing safe houses for survivors.

Its first event, billed as a summit and resource sharing event, will take place at Apopka City Hall on Feb. 1.