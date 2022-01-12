Man accused of killing Shelby teen apprehended by authorities

Skyteria "Eva" Poston was shot and killed in Shelby in November. Her alleged killer was arrested Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022.

A little more than two months after a Shelby teenager was gunned down in front of her home, the man accused of killing her has been arrested.

Santana Eaves Jr. was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder.

The 20-year-old Shelby man is accused of firing the fatal shot that took the life of 16-year-old Skyteria “Eva” Poston.

Previous: Search continues for man accused of killing Shelby teen, reward offered

Poston was sitting in a car in front of her Roberts Street home in Shelby with at least one other person around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, when shots rang out.

Her mother and two sisters were inside the house. When they heard the gunfire, the three women hit the floor, and one called 911.

The sisters say they opened the front door to see their sister collapse on the porch after being shot in the back.

The teen was taken to Atrium Health-Cleveland where she was pronounced dead.

By the next morning, warrants were issued for Eaves. As he continued to elude arrest, the U.S. Marshals Service stepped in and offered a $5,000 reward.

Working in tandem, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby Police Department conducted interviews and fielded tips from the public before locating Eaves at 2070 Biggers Lake Road, Lot 9, Shelby.

Eaves was arrested and transported to the Cleveland County jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

Diane Turbyfill can be reached at 704-669-3334 and dturbyfill@shelbystar.com.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Authorities arrest 20-year-old man accused of killing Shelby teenager